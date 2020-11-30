A.C. Flora student dies in crash Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old died after a crash in Columbia over Thanksgiving weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed.
Lonnie John Bailey Pratt, known as Bailey, died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash Saturday night on Garners Ferry Road near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Crews rushed Pratt to the hospital but he died a short time later of multiple trauma, Coroner Gary Watts said.
Pratt was a student at A.C. Flora High School and a member of the baseball team.
The team posted the heartbreaking news on Facebook on Sunday night.
The school’s principal described Pratt as “a good student who had an extremely outgoing personality and a large circle of friends,” a spokeswoman for the Richland One School District said.
“We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of a young life. We extend our condolences to Bailey’s family, friends, classmates and teammates. They are in our thoughts and prayers,” the spokeswoman went on to say.
The district has made its Crisis Team available to students and staff who need support dealing with Pratt’s death.
