Berkeley head football coach Randy Robinson announces retirement

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley head football coach Randy Robinson announced his retirement on Monday after serving as the Stags head coach for the last five seasons.
Robinson, who began his teaching career at Berkeley Middle School back in 1989, was hired by Berkeley High as the head coach in 2016 from D.W. Daniel. He’s also worked at Carolina High.
In his 5 seasons, Robinson completely turned the Stags program around. After the team went 3-7 in 2015, the coach led them to a 44-14 record over the last 5 seasons which included 4 Region Championships and 2 trips to the 5-A Lower State semifinals.
“Coach Rob is a great coach and an even better man who helped the Stags win games.” Berkeley principal Steven Steele said in a statement. “More importantly though, he molded our young people in such a way that they were better after leaving our program than when they first entered the program.”
The school said Robinson’s retirement will go into effect in December and the search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.
