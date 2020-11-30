Coastal Carolina’s Jackson Picks Up SBC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

NEW ORLEANS – For the third time this season, Coastal Carolina redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.
Jackson led the Coastal defense with six total tackles, five of which were solo stops, 2.5 sacks, and 3.0 tackles-for-loss in the Chants’ 49-14 blowout win over Texas State on Saturday.
The co-captain set the tone of the game with a sack on the very first play of the game. His 2.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL’s matched season highs for a Chant defender in a single game this season.
CCU held Texas State to just 318 total yards of offense on 202 passing yards and 116 rushing yards for the game.
Coastal is 9-0, the best start ever by a Sun Belt Conference football team, and won the Sun Belt East Division Championship title in only their fourth year in the league.
The conference weekly honor is the fourth for the Coastal Carolina defense over the last five weeks and the sixth overall on the season.
The 2020 Sun Belt East Division Champions and No. 14 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will make their ninth appearance on national television this season, as the Chants’ contest versus No. 25 Liberty (9-1) on Saturday, Dec. 5, will air on ESPNU. Kickoff for the top-25 matchup will be 2 p.m. ET.