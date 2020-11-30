Coastal Carolina’s Jackson Picks Up SBC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

The 2020 Sun Belt East Division Champions and No. 14 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will make their ninth appearance on national television this season, as the Chants’ contest versus No. 25 Liberty (9-1) on Saturday, Dec. 5, will air on ESPNU. Kickoff for the top-25 matchup will be 2 p.m. ET.