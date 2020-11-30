Coroner identifies Charleston man killed in I-26 shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a 27-year-old man died after being wounded in a shooting that involved two vehicles Wednesday on I-26.
Marcelis Haynes, from Charleston, died Wednesday at MUSC, Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins said. The cause of death, she said, was a gunshot wound.
Charleston Police said another person was injured in the incident. It began at approximately 1:30 p.m. when police received a call about someone in one vehicle firing at another vehicle as both traveled in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Mount Pleasant Street exit.
A short time later, police found two victims in a vehicle at the corner of Meeting and Columbus Streets.
Police said detectives are actively investigating the incident and trying to identify the vehicle and its occupants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip may do so with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.