Power outages blamed on high winds, downed lines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says high winds are causing hundreds of power outages across the region, including an outage affecting more than 1,100 in West Ashley.
Dominion Energy’s outage map shows approximately 809 people are without power in the Shadowmoss neighborhood.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said high winds caused a tree limb to make contact with power lines near Orange Grove Elementary School, knocking out power for approximately 351 customers.
The utility’s’ website says it expects to have power restored in both areas by 10 a.m.
“We are currently experiencing scattered power outages due to strong winds throughout our service territory,” he said. Trees and tree limbs are the main reason for the outages.
Dominion Energy reminds people to stay away from downed power lines and to report outages as soon as possible.
