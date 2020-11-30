Deputies investigate Sunday night robbery

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
Capt. Roger Antonio said deputies responded at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Dunlap Street. The victim told investigators two men showed handguns and robbed the victim of cash.
The robbers then ran from the area.
Deputies have not yet provided a description of the two men.
Anyone who may have seen anything or who may know about the incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
