Habitual traffic offender arrested again for car chase on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A habitual traffic offender has been arrested again for a car chase on James Island.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jerry Lewis Gardner on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, improper vehicle license, and manufacturing meth.
This past summer he was charged for being a habitual traffic offender and failure to stop for blue lights. Gardner has an extensive criminal record including numerous failure to stop for blue lights charges. He was also charged with several counts of breaking into a motor vehicle in 2013, and faced several counts of receiving stolen goods in 2012.
Gardner’s latest arrest was Monday morning during a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office said his new charges stem from a car chase on Nov.. 27 on James Island in which he bailed out of his vehicle on Pauline Avenue and evaded deputies.
“The car was left behind and deputies located evidence,” CCSO officials said.
