Feedback needed on Highway 78 improvement project in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at Dorchester County are hosting a public meeting in-person and online this week. The meeting will be held to share the latest information on Phase 3 of the Highway 78 Improvement Project and get feedback from people who drive along the highway.
Phase 3 stretches from Orangeburg Road to Berlin G. Myers Parkway. Below are the proposed improvements:
- Widen Highway 78 to five lanes from Orangeburg Road to Berlin G. Myers Parkway
- Intersection improvements at Orangeburg Road / Dawson Branch Road
- Intersection improvements at Jedburg Road / Mallard Lane
- Intersection improvements at Deming Way
- Intersection improvements at W. Richardson Avenue / Auburn Hills Road
- Intersection improvements at N. Maple Street
- Intersection improvements at Iris Street / Bryan Street
- Intersection improvements at N. Cedar Street
- Intersection improvements at Highway 17 A
- Intersection improvements at Berlin G. Myers Parkway
- Construct approximately 5.5 miles of sidewalks
- Construct approximately 2.1 miles of multi-use path from Auburn Hills Road to Branch Creek Trail
The goal of this work is to improve traffic flow which county officials say is expected to get worse with more industrial growth and truck traffic heading to I-26.
The meeting where you can get more information on the plan and give your feedback is Tuesday, December 1 from 3-7 p.m. at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Appointments are encouraged if you plan to go in-person. You can also give you comments online by clicking: here.
