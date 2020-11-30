The Big Chill Is On!

How cold will it get? Temperatures will continue to fall this evening and most of us should be in the 30s by tomorrow morning. With a breeze continuing out of the northwest, wind chill values will be in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. Despite full sunshine Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The coldest night will be Tuesday night with temps falling below freezing for inland areas by early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s inland with mid 30s at the coast. A slow warm-up will begin Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.