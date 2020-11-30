The Big Chill Is On!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Arctic Blast of cold air now is moving across the South and into South Carolina as we head into the overnight and Tuesday. In fact, the coldest air so far this Fall will be arriving overnight and into the day on Tuesday. We have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday because of the drastic shift in the temperatures on the way. We want to make sure you are prepared for the colder temperatures over the next few days.
How cold will it get? Temperatures will continue to fall this evening and most of us should be in the 30s by tomorrow morning. With a breeze continuing out of the northwest, wind chill values will be in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. Despite full sunshine Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The coldest night will be Tuesday night with temps falling below freezing for inland areas by early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s inland with mid 30s at the coast. A slow warm-up will begin Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear & Turning Colder, Low 36.
TUESDAY: Sunny and Cold. High 49.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 66.
