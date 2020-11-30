Mount Pleasant working to improve Shem Creek water quality

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders are expected to hear an update on the town’s plans to improve water quality in Shem Creek.
Each year, from May to October, the Charleston Waterkeeper samples 15 recreational hot spots weekly.
For the past few years, they’ve found high bacteria levels in some areas of Shem Creek.
The town’s Stormwater Planning Manager, Hilary Repik, will give an update Monday on the new water quality improvement programs currently underway in Shem Creek.
She says a new water monitoring station and data collection program is now in place to help the stormwater department understand Shem Creek, identify issues, and sources of bacteria.
Along with ongoing programs, Repik says the data will be used to direct future efforts to improve water quality and protect natural resources.
This Summer, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high bacteria results in a number of popular areas for swimming, paddling, and jumping off docks.
They said the high bacteria levels are the result of heavy rain which fills the waterways with animal waste and sometimes sewer overflows.
In October, the town’s Water Supply Committee addressed concerns about a DHEC report showing e Coli levels and pollution levels in a parking lot near Shem Creek.
At that meeting, the town acknowledged this as a public health issue and is working to clean it up.
If you want to learn more about the programs in place to manage the water in Shem Creek, updates will be shared at Monday’s Water Supply Committee meeting at 12:30 p.m.
It will be held at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.