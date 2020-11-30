Myrtle Beach man gets 12 years in federal prison for distributing heroin

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend over a decade in federal prison on a heroin charge, authorities said Monday.
Marcus Dwayne Grissett, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing heroin, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In March 2019, the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit used a confidential informant to make a drug purchase from Grissett, authorities said.
According to the release, Grissett provided the informant a tan powdery substance in a plastic bag. He also provided the same substance in 60 individually packaged wax slips, all of which were later confirmed by a chemist to contain heroin.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Grissett to 144 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
