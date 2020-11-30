One person transported to hospital following shooting at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Summerville apartment complex this past weekend.
It happened at the Farmington Village Apartments on Farm Springs Road.
The investigation began on Sunday at 12:36 a.m. when an officer responded to the location and was waved down by a witness who said he heard several shots, went outside and saw a man running around several cars at the next building over.
The officer went to the other building and saw a Dodge Charger that appeared to have crashed into another car. He also hear someone yelling “help” and saw a man running towards him who was bleeding from the chest.
The victim said he had been shot once and did not know who had shot him. The officer reported that he saw blood and a bullet hole in the Dodge Charger which turned out to be stolen out of North Charleston.
Another witness said he heard gunshots, and a few minutes later someone started pounding on his door, yelling,”I’ve been shot.”
The witness said he called 911 and stayed inside his home. The victim was transported to Trident Hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries.
Police are continuing the investigation.
