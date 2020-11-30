S.C. Department of Corrections extending visitor, work release suspensions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections have extended suspensions for visitations and work release until Dec. 31.
“No visitors or volunteers will be allowed to enter institutions, and labor and work crews will not go out into the community,” SCDC officials said in a statement. “The department understands that December is an important time for families to visit their loved ones for the holidays. The institutions are planning special meals and activities for the inmates, and everyone will continue to get two free calls each week.”
The suspensions also include volunteer and labor crew work, and all routine transfers between institutions continue to be suspended.
The department released the following additional information.
Transfers for security and medical reasons will continue as needed.
Inmates will attend court and parole hearings virtually. If a court requires an inmate to attend a hearing in person, those requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis. If inmates are not available because of COVID-19-related circumstances, the courts will be advised.
These measures are put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety from the public health threat posed from COVID-19 and the potential impact on its staff, offenders, volunteers and visitors.
Department officials have been working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information and guidance about the spread of this virus. SCDC remains diligent in its efforts to protect offenders and staff. Future updates about COVID19 will be posted on our website, www.doc.sc.gov
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.