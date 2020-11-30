S.C. reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, jump in percent-positive

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 30, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 6:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 13th consecutive time, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

It also reported a six percentage point increase in the daily percent-positive rate.

Monday’s report listed 1,174 newly-confirmed cases with 13 probable cases, 27 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

Lowcountry counties accounted for 145 of the newly-confirmed cases.

That brings the total to 203,659 confirmed cases in the state, 13,828 probable cases; 4,077 confirmed deaths and 304 probable deaths.

A total of 2,707,337 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.

Sunday’s report represented the results of 6,514 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 18%.

Here are the new cases by county:

COVID-19-Case-Summary-11-30... by Live 5 News

Here are the deaths reported:

COVID 19 Death Summary 11-30-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



