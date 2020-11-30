S.C. reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, jump in percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 13th consecutive time, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
It also reported a six percentage point increase in the daily percent-positive rate.
Monday’s report listed 1,174 newly-confirmed cases with 13 probable cases, 27 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.
Lowcountry counties accounted for 145 of the newly-confirmed cases.
That brings the total to 203,659 confirmed cases in the state, 13,828 probable cases; 4,077 confirmed deaths and 304 probable deaths.
A total of 2,707,337 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Sunday’s report represented the results of 6,514 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 18%.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
