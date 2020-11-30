Spreading community joy with ‘Operation COVID Christmas’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant is kicking off a campaign to spread holiday cheer in a year when some may not feel like celebrating. It’s a partnership between the town and some local non-profits.
Mayor Will Haynie says “Operation COVID Christmas” is a way to help people in need in the community but also serve as an outlet for people who want to help this holiday season. The hope is to provide holiday cheer to people hit hard by the pandemic.
The operation will include a drive-thru collection event, caroling, food distributions, a blood drive and more.
The town targeted three groups to appreciate and support: health care workers, the elderly community and hospitality workers.
It kicks off Sunday with the “Do Good Drive Through” at Patriots Point.
“There’s that need, and here’s a chance to spread joy,” Haynie said. “We’re calling this Operation COVID Christmas: Superspreading Joy. We want to be a superspreader event, not of a virus, but of joy and lord knows we need it this Christmas.”
Operation Hospitality Relief Fundraiser will be collecting money to help hospitality workers affected by the pandemic.
More than $10,000 has already been pledged to the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and Feed the Need.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.