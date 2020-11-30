Summerville planning new park along Ashley River

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville is making plans for more than 40 acres of undeveloped land near the Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing.
Plans call for walking trails, four new fishing piers, a kayak launch, an environmental education building and boardwalks.
The Oakbrook Ashley River Preserve will be located adjacent to the boat landing, which is near the Aldi on Dorchester Road, and a large portion of it will provide direct riverfront access for Summerville residents.
Residents who participated in a recent survey conducted by the Town of Summerville said they wanted more trails and walking paths than anything else. The plans call for maximizing the space and including more than two miles of trails.
Construction will be broken down into seven phases with a combined cost of more than $6 million.
Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said the town will send out bids to select a developer.
