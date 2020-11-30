Three Tigers Claim ACC Weekly Honors

Against Pitt, Lawrence completed 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, improving to 32-1 as a starter to tie Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson for the school record for wins as a starting quarterback. It was his second career 400-yard passing day, ending one yard shy of his career high of 404 passing yards set earlier this season at Georgia Tech. With Lawrence’s performance, Clemson has now had a 400-yard passer in consecutive games, including D.J. Uiagalelei’s 439-yard performance at Notre Dame. It’s the first time in school history Clemson has had a 400-yard passer in back-to-back games, and the first time since 2014 (Baylor) that a school has had two different players produce a 400-yard passing game in back-to-back weeks.