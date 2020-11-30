USC’s Ernest Jones Named a Butkus Award Semifinalist

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pounder from Waycross, Ga., leads the Gamecocks with 86 tackles, 16 more than any other player on the squad, an average of 9.6 per game, fifth in the SEC. Jones owns two of the top 12 individual tackling efforts in the country this season, registering a career-high 19 tackles at LSU, the most for a Gamecock since Roy Hart logged 19 at Nebraska in 1987, then collecting another 18 at Ole Miss.