Johns Island restaurant to fight big fine for violating mask ordinance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island restaurant says it will fight a ticket issued by Charleston County for violating the mask ordinance. Southside 17 was issued the ticket last week, according to Charleston County.
Owner Doug Allison said his restaurant along Savannah Highway was visited by a county employee based on a complaint.
Allison said the restaurant had opened minutes prior and he was quickly processing payroll as his car was running outside. Allison says he was the only person not wearing a mask when the county employee arrived.
“Here I am trying to keep people employed and you’re going after me about mask hearsay,” Allison said.
Allison said the ticket is for $1,089 and he will fight it in municipal court.
“This is getting ridiculous,” he said.
Charleston County says the ticket was issued following a second complaint. It was the county’s only issued ticket.
Meanwhile, in the City of Charleston, eight other local businesses accused of violating the city’s mask ordinance will learn of possible punishment today.
The businesses, which include restaurants and construction companies, are listed as having bench trials on Monday. All are accused of breaching the city’s emergency ordinance governing face masks.
The businesses include: The Society at Lauren, Lionesse Beauty Bar, El Jefe Texican Cantina, Construction One, Charleston Built, Hernandez Stacco, RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila, and Downtown/Lowcountry Tour.
Stones Thrown Tavern, Commercial Systems Plus, and Glass Jones will have a bench trial on December 14.
According to the city’s emergency ordinance, all restaurants, retail stores, and buildings that are open to the public must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.
Violators are subject to a fine of $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense, and $500 for a third offense.
