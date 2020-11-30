Woman injured when tree smashes into car

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a woman was injured Monday morning when a tree fell onto her car.
Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 11 a.m. responded to a call about a medical emergency on County Shed Road.
As a female driver was leaving her driveway in her vehicle, a tree fell, sending a limb through her windshield causing her injury, Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, he said.
Since April, the Burton Fire District has responded to several emergency calls resulting from trees and limbs falling and damaging property; including a tree that fell on a home in August causing heavy damage and displacing a family of nine.
Firefighters say those weather-related incidents were not caused by tropical storm or hurricane-force winds but routine storms.
“Officials advise residents to secure or remove loose yard debris and trees or branches that threaten your home,” Byrne said.
If such trees or limbs cannot be removed, firefighters say you avoid those areas of the home in weather conditions, and consider that risk when deciding whether to evacuate your home during storm warnings.
