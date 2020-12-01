Charleston City Council votes on first reading of amended budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council voted on the first reading of an amended budget.
Leaders decided to give back 100 percent of credits from the local option sales tax back to taxpayers and the new tax increase would be 2 mills instead of 3.
For example, the owner of a $300,000 home would see a $24 increase a year. If it is a rented home, or $300,000 home at 6%, they would see a $36 increase.
During the ways and means committee meeting, officials along with city council members looked at ways to make reductions in other areas, in order to lessen the burden on taxpayers.
During last week’s city council meeting, council members were split on what to do.
