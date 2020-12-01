Charleston to reopen city warming shelter Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will again reopen its warming shelter Tuesday night because of expected cold temperatures.
The shelter, located at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, at 265 Fishburne Street, will open at 8 p.m. and remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Guests must arrive by 11 p.m. to be checked in. The shelter will offer people who are homeless a place to spend the night, he said.
Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided.
This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
For the safety of the volunteers and guests, before entering, each individual will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.
CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter.
- When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.
- Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.
- From Mary Street, Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun will transport riders to the shelter.
- The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 9:20 p.m.
The warming center housed a total of 37 people, including 30 men, 5 women and 2 children Monday night, O’Toole said.
