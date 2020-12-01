$40 million renovation planned for Volvo Car Stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will discuss the city’s contributions to tens of millions of dollars worth of improvements to the Volvo Car Stadium.
Plans show that while the majority of the project’s $40 million price tag is being privately funded, the city budget plan calls for a total of $3 million in improvements to the stadium, which the city owns, over the next few years.
The Volvo Car Stadium is 20 years old, and Volvo Car Open General Manager Bob Moran says these renovations will essentially make everything in the stadium brand new.
From a new stage house and VIP lounge, to new handrails and stairwells, renovations are expected to both add a clean, new look to the stadium, as well as make some much-needed upgrades.
Moran says the $3 million being discussed Tuesday will allow the stadium to bring in more shows and events, which ultimately helps the tax base by bringing more people into the city.
Charleston City spokesperson Jack O’Toole says the plan is to spend $1 million this year, and $2 million three years after the renovations are complete to maintain the facility.
As soon as all permits are approved through the city, O’Toole says construction will start.
Plans show the renovations should be complete by fall 2021.
