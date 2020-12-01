CofC game against 19th ranked Richmond has been canceled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston’s basketball game against 19th ranked Richmond set for Wednesday night at the TD Arena has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Spiders program.
Richmond made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon as they are pausing all basketball activities.
According to CofC, they’ll look to reschedule the game against the Spiders later this season or try to find another opponent to play at a later date.
Single-game tickets purchased for the Richmond game can be refunded or used toward an upcoming home game during the 2020-21 season. CofC will host Marshall on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena.
“Although we are extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans, the health and safety of our Spider student-athletes and staff must be our top priority.” Richmond Director of Athletics John Hardt said in a statement. “We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols of the appropriate medical professionals. I know our athletics program, including our men’s basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to do an excellent job being proactive and following the appropriate protocols. They have all worked extremely hard to ensure the safest environment possible, so this current situation is especially frustrating.”
This game would have marked the 2nd straight season that the College of Charleston had played a top 25 team on their home court after 25th ranked VCU visited TD Arena last season.
