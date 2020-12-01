Deputies investigate early-morning shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting in Johns Island that sent a man to the hospital.
CCSO Captain Roger Antonio says deputies arrived to the 3800 block of New Hope Road just before 3:30 a.m.
New Hope Road is just after the intersection of Savannah Highway and Bees Ferry Road
Antonio says when deputies arrived, they found the victim who reported he had been shot in the shoulder by someone he did not know. The victim said he was just standing in a cul-de-sac when he was shot.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Antonio says the case is still active.
Dispatch confirmed that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County EMS were on the scene.
Reports say crime scene tape was also up at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
