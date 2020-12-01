Deputies seek help finding missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Friday.
Deputies say they are looking for Madison Nichole Powell who was last seen at 304 Cleburn Street.
Powell is 5′ 6″, 125 lbs. and deputies say she has auburn hair and blue eyes.
Reports say she she has been missing since Friday but was last seen wearing a red hat and a colorful pullover sweatshirt.
Powell is not reported as having any tattoos, but deputies say she draws on her arms and legs frequently. She was last seen reportedly with the name “Steven” written on her arm.
Deputies say Powell has cut her hair very short and potentially dyed it darker. Additionally they say she may be going by the name of Rose Lightseys.
If you have any information on Powell’s whereabouts, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
