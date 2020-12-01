Deputies seek help identifying man seen taking package from porch

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Tuesday of a suspected “porch pirate.”
Investigators say the theft happened on Nov. 20 at a home on Taliaferro Avenue on James Island.
A Ring doorbell camera recorded what deputies describe as a middle-aged, skinny man with short hair wearing sunglasses and a blue facemask, blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and blue tennis shoes who takes a package off the porch of a home.
The man appears to have tattoos on his upper right arm, deputies say.
Deputies say the man gets into a green station wagon, possibly a Subaru Outback.
Anyone who can identify the man or vehicle is asked to contact Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357 or via email at jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.
