Firefighters investigate cause of early-morning fire at Goose Creek aluminum plant

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a half-dozen fire trucks responded to a reported fire early Tuesday morning at an aluminum plant in Goose Creek.
Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area of the JW Aluminum Plant in the 400 block of Old Mount Holly Road.
JW Aluminum spokesperson Nicole Snyder said an incident involving a piece of auxiliary equipment was detected at approximately 5:45 am Tuesday. She said firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes. The incident was reported under control by 7:52 a.m., she said.
“The incident did not take place in any of the main structures of the facility and no injuries have been reported,” Snyder said.
She said the cause of the incident, which she described as a smoke incident rather than a fire, is still unknown.
Two fires were reported at the same plant back in August of 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
