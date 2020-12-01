FIRST ALERT: In the 20′s tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coldest night so far this season comes tonight as temperatures drop quickly with a clear sky and a lighter wind. A hard freeze is expected inland from the coast where temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Coastal locations will likely stay above freezing in the mid 30s. We start a very slow warm up tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s and that will be followed by temps in the low 60s by Thursday afternoon. Our next rain chance will arrive on Friday with slightly warmer temperatures, close to 70. We could also see a few morning showers on Saturday before we clear and cool down again for the end of the weekend and next week.