Giving Tuesday important for local non-profits this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is taking part in Giving Tuesday, a worldwide philanthropic event designed to kick off the holiday giving season.
This year, Trident United Way is asking folks in the Tri-County area for support in their mission to help people in the community who need assistance with money, food, utilities and housing.
Trident United Way Director of Strategy and Innovation Amy Maciariello says their Resource Connection Centers and 211 Resource Line has seen the amount of basic needs assistance almost triple since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Trident United Way is raising money on Giving Tuesday for their Resource Connection Centers in Moncks Corner and Summerville.
These two centers offer free services like conference and work areas. Maciariello says they will also offer free technology like computers to learn digital skills and apply for jobs.
Maciariello says they believe in bringing people in and helping them address basic needs first, but they also want to help get those same people get to the next level and stay there.
Staff members are also on site to help connect people to jobs and help with referrals, Maciariello says .
Trident United Way’s resource centers help connect people in need to the services that best fit them. Maciariello says this saves them time by not having to call multiple non-profits on their own for different kinds of assistance.
Maciariello says Trident United Way is locally funded by private donors, non-profits, and organizations.
“We’re hoping that even if you don’t give to Trident United Way on Giving Tuesday, you give to someone in the community because our non-profits are working harder now than ever and we are so hoping that tomorrow is a big day for all non-profits in the community,” Maciariello says.
Trident United Way helps folks connect with non-profits who offer a variety of assistance that spans from connecting folks in need with foodbanks to helping them pay rent or a utility bill.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trident United Way’s resource center assistance and call numbers have hit record levels, Maciariello says.
Just over the last three months, the resource centers have served nearly 800 people and have helped provide about 1700 services.
“During COVID, we’re seeing a lot of new people. And you have to imagine, these aren’t just people who are down and out,” Maciariello said. “These are people who are just like you and me and then they’ve maybe lost a position or lost their job or their business made cutbacks for whatever reason.”
Maciariello says they are always looking for volunteers to help with different events and partnerships in the community.
They are asking for donations on Tuesday as a part of Giving Tuesday. Maciariello says the easiest way to donate is online, but you can also do so by phone or in person.
A group of Trident United Way supporters and volunteers will do a “Main Street Thank You” to the community outside of the Resource Connection Center at 325 E. Main Street in downtown Moncks Corner Tuesday morning, Maciariello says. The group will rally with signs and balloons to wave. She says they plan to be out there at 10 a.m.
