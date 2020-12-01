High speed chase involving stolen car ends in wreck in downtown St. George

COLLETON & DORCHESTER counties, S.C. (WCSC) - A high speed chase that started in Colleton County ended in a wreck and an arrest in Dorchester County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Thomas Reeves III who’s accused of driving a stolen car out of Beaufort County in the chase.
His arrest stems from an incident on Monday when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry on Dandridge Road due to a traffic infraction. However, deputies reported that when they turned their blue lights on, the suspect’s vehicle took off.
Deputies said they attempted to safely disable the vehicle by deploying tire deflation devices on McLeod Road, but the suspect erratically maneuvered around the devices.
A report states that the chase continued into Dorchester County, reaching speeds of 123 mph.
When the driver got to downtown St. George, authorities said he attempted to move between two vehicles and wrecked the driver’s side of a Kia Optima.
“Thankfully, there were no injuries,” CCSO officials said.”Deputies apprehended the driver at the scene.”
Deputies reported finding drug paraphernalia, scales, baggies, and needles inside a box attached to underneath the car.
Reeves was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, and second-offense driving under suspension.
Reeves was given a $18,395 bond and remains in custody at Colleton County Detention Center. If you have any information regarding the incident you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
