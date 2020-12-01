Horry County first responders deliver healthy baby

Members of Horry County Fire Rescue welcomed a new baby to the world over the weekend. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | December 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 11:11 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Horry County Fire Rescue welcomed a new baby to the world over the weekend.

Tony Casey, HCFR spokesperson, said a healthy baby was delivered in a county ambulance around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Myrtle Beach.

The department took to Twitter Tuesday morning to recognize six first responders for their actions:

  • FF/EMT Stevens
  • FF/AEMT Swithenbank
  • FF/EMT O’Hagan
  • Lt. Shelton
  • FF/Medic Newton
  • FF/EMT Farmer

“We never know what our next call will be, but we adapt, use our training/experience and work together toward positive outcomes!” a tweet from HCFR stated.

