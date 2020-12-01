Horry County first responders deliver healthy baby

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Horry County Fire Rescue welcomed a new baby to the world over the weekend.
Tony Casey, HCFR spokesperson, said a healthy baby was delivered in a county ambulance around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Myrtle Beach.
The department took to Twitter Tuesday morning to recognize six first responders for their actions:
- FF/EMT Stevens
- FF/AEMT Swithenbank
- FF/EMT O’Hagan
- Lt. Shelton
- FF/Medic Newton
- FF/EMT Farmer
“We never know what our next call will be, but we adapt, use our training/experience and work together toward positive outcomes!” a tweet from HCFR stated.
