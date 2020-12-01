Lowcountry organization helping decrease utility bills by weatherproofing homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto Community Action Partnership serves low-income families in the Tri-county area and other parts of the Lowcountry.
They provide a variety of services including assistance with food and housing, rental and utility bills and employment resources among other things.
The organization’s Weatherization and Energy Savings department also makes improvements to people’s homes. Some changes included sealing doors and windows to prevent air from flowing out and installing new air vents.
Lowcountry resident Eleanor Logan says her utility bill used to be $300 a month.
“I would hate to come in the house because it was cold, I would turn this on and that, but now I’m doing really really good,” Logan said.
She says her bill is now totals to $100 or less after receiving assistance and she is so grateful for the help.
“I was so excited I rearranged my whole house, my house is so comfortable,” Logan said.
The organization says they typically assist more than 12,000 people a year with various needs and that number is growing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to see people work within our agency through all of the departments to reach a level of success of what they want in life and if we can be just a small part of that it’s a great blessing to us,” Development Coordinator for Palmetto CAP, Tara Durham said.
The Palmetto CAP CEO, Casdell Singleton, says they receive government funding for families that meet income requirements. However, through donations they serve other families.
“We’ve just seen so many people in need and we just feel like we need to reach out and try to help,” Singleton said.
Palmetto CAP is hosting drive-up event on Dec. 11 where residents in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston County can sign up to receive utility bill and rental assistance. It’s taking place at the NET International Church Parking in Summerville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There are eligibility guidelines and document requirements to receive assistance. There will be people there to assist those who would like to sign-up for help. You can find more information on the event page here.
If you are seeking resources or would like to donate to their efforts call (844) 769-6448.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.