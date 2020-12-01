Lowcountry school districts may start getting rapid tests for students this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At least one local school district will receive its allotment of COVID-19 rapid tests this week.
The Charleston County School District is expecting to receive the tests on Thursday. District Spokesperson Andy Pruitt said the district is working diligently to have the tests ready for use by the end of next week.
Dorchester District 2 and Colleton County School District are also participating in the state’s school testing program.
Dorchester District 4 and Berkeley County School District have yet to decide on possible participation in the program.
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster gave the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control authority to implement the program which has 220,000 rapid tests allocated to it.
Nurses or athletic trainers could administer tests to symptomatic students or staff members. Participating students must have a parental consent form on file. Results of the test would be available in about 15 minutes.
Live 5 News is awaiting a response from the following school districts about their plans to participate in the school testing program: Georgetown County School District and Williamsburg County School District.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.