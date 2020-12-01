New $30M recycling facility opens in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - “This facility is now open,” Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said as he cut the ribbon to the new Materials Recovery Facility on Tuesday morning.
The 82,000 square foot site includes a multimedia education center, state-of-the-art recycling equipment, administrative officers and the collections fleet.
“This is a very exciting day and the culmination of a long process,” Charleston County Vice-Chair and Solid Waste Chairman Brantley Moody said.
Lasers and optics will be able to sort cardboard, aluminum and other items that were previously sorted by hand.
The new technology will be able to process 25 tons of recyclables per hour, which Moody says is about four to five times faster than operations in other facilities.
“But we are only as good as the material we get,” he said. “So if people treat their blue cans like their green trashcans this project will not be as successful as it can be. If we have full citizen participation we will be very excited about the effects of this new facility.”
The goal is to open the building to other county partners and as a site for future school field trips.
“Building this new recycling facility is a necessary investment in order to serve the needs of our community for many years to come,” Moody added. “Our citizens will play a vital role in the success of our recycling operation. We need everyone to recycle right, keep contaminates out of the cart and keep recyclables out of the landfill.”
Charleston County partnered with Charleston Recycling Services to operate the Material Recovery Facility and process material.
