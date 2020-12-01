Driver arrested following chase through Charleston, Berkeley counties

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a driver who is accused of leading several law enforcement agencies in a chase through Charleston and Berkeley counties on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, drove a stolen car in the chase. The chase ended on Johns Island after the suspect fled on foot and was captured by a K-9 unit.
Authorities said during the vehicle pursuit it was determined that the suspect’s vehicle left the scene of a collision that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating.
The incident began at 3 p.m. when North Charleston police officers located a vehicle which was reported stolen in Mount Pleasant. Officers then located the vehicle on I-26 and attempted to stop it.
According to a report, the driver of the vehicle fled from officers, and at one point, a passenger left the vehicle.
“The passenger was briefly detained and later released,” NCPD officials said.
As officers were continuing the chase they were assisted by deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office as the pursuit crossed jurisdictional boundaries.
Investigators reported that the chase traveled west on I-26 to exit 194 where the driver briefly left the interstate onto Jedburg Road. A report states the vehicle re-entered I-26 eastbound and traveled east on the interstate, then exited onto I-526.
“The driver then went to Savannah Highway and drove through West Ashley,” police said.
Authorities said the driver ultimately stopped in the area of Trucklands Road off River Road at which point the driver fled on foot and was apprehended by a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said they will be charging the driver with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, and possession of heroin among other potential charges.
Additional charges in relation to the chase are pending from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.