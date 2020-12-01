Police make arrest after fight, shots fired incident

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police arrested one person Monday who now faces multiple charges in connection to a fight and shots fired incident.
Pernell Coley is charged with discharging a firearm in the city, possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, Capt. Nelson Brown said.
Police responded Monday to the area of North Merriman Road where the incident had been reported, Brown said.
While police canvassed the area, Brown said they saw a vehicle parked on Lynch Street with two people inside.
“Further investigation revealed a black M&P Shield 9mm handgun, marijuana and digital scales,” Brown said.
Coley, the driver of the vehicle, had a suspended driver’s license, he said.
He was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
