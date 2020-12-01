Police searching for missing North Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 36-year-old woman.
Jennifer Monique Grant was last seen on Nov. 20 in the Union Heights Community, police say.
She was reported missing on Nov. 23.
She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She has no reported medical issues.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Schoolfield at the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2521.
