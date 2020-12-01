S.C. reports 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s report on daily COVID-19 new case counts exceeded 1,000 for the 14th straight time Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report listed 1,297 newly-confirmed cases with 23 probable cases, 13 confirmed deaths, and 10 probable deaths.
One of the confirmed deaths was in Berkeley County in an elderly patient. Two probable deaths were reported in Dorchester County, involving one elderly patient and a second whose age range is listed as “under investigation.”
That brings the total to 205,004 confirmed cases in the state, 13,908 probable cases; 4,091 confirmed deaths and 313 probable deaths.
A total of 2,727,268 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Sunday’s report represented the results of 7,375 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 17.6%, only a slight drop from Monday’s 18%.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
