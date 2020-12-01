Starbucks to offer frontline workers free coffee for the month of December

SEATTLE (WCSC) - Starbucks will offer a free tall brewed coffee to front-line responders at its participating stores throughout the month of December.
The coffee giant made the announcement Tuesday saying it was an effort “to show appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.”
“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” Starbucks Vice President, Global Social Impact Virginia Tenpenny said. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”
Through the month of December, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at no charge. The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.
Those eligible for the free tall coffee offer include front-line health care providers and first responders:
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Public health workers
- Pharmacists
- Dispatchers
- Firefighters
- Paramedics
- Police officers
- Dentists
- Dental hygienists
- Mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.)
- Hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security
- Active-duty military
The company also announced a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders and as well as plans to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season, according to a news release.
Since March, The Starbucks Foundation donated more than $1 million to support front-line responders, including delivery of personal protective equipment, essential medical items, care packages and handwritten letters, and support for emergency assistance including mental health resources for first responders and health care workers. The release states that since the start of the pandemic, the company has also donated more than 2 million free cups of coffee to front-line responders; 300,000 care packages and letters, each with 1 pound of Starbucks whole bean coffee, to first responders and health care workers in partnership with Operation Gratitude; 120,000 cups of coffee and thousands of Starbucks gift cards to local hospitals and front-line responders and 110 pallets of K-Cup pod donations to hospitals and military units.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.