Starbucks to offer frontline workers free coffee for the month of December

Since March, The Starbucks Foundation donated more than $1 million to support front-line responders, including delivery of personal protective equipment, essential medical items, care packages and handwritten letters, and support for emergency assistance including mental health resources for first responders and health care workers. The release states that since the start of the pandemic, the company has also donated more than 2 million free cups of coffee to front-line responders; 300,000 care packages and letters, each with 1 pound of Starbucks whole bean coffee, to first responders and health care workers in partnership with Operation Gratitude; 120,000 cups of coffee and thousands of Starbucks gift cards to local hospitals and front-line responders and 110 pallets of K-Cup pod donations to hospitals and military units.