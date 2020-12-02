Angel Tree Program sees uptick in families needing help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army says they have never had more than 2,000 children sign up for the Angel Tree event, but this year they are just shy of 3,000.
Salvation Army Corp Officer Mike Michels says unfortunately donations are also coming in slower than ever.
The Salvation Army says their Angel Tree program works by having people in the community select a child to help for Christmas. This year, they say thousands of kids registered for the program, and fewer angels have been adopted.
Michels says people have told him this year they aren’t able to help because they either don’t have the extra money, or because they don’t feel comfortable shopping.
Whether it’s toys or clothes, The Salvation Army says people can adopt an angel from any location where an angel tree is present. Also, for the first time ever, The Salvation Army says people can both adopt and shop for gifts online.
“We’re asking people to help us rescue Christmas,” Michels said. “The need is even greater this year than it’s ever been before, and we’re trying very hard to rescue Christmas. So we’re just asking people in the community to continue to step up the way they have in the past, and maybe even a little more knowing that the need is even greater this year.”
The Salvation Army says they will be accepting donations until December 11, and for the first time this year, the program will be doing drive-thru distributions for all the gifts.
Those who would like to adopt an angel online, can do so by going to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree webpage.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.