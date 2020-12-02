Buddy Pough gets 1-year extension at South Carolina State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough is staying with South Carolina State for another year.
The school announcing late Wednesday afternoon that they’ve signed the head football coach to a 1-year extension that will keep him in Orangeburg through 2021 after receiving approval from the Board of Trustees.
“I appreciate the confidence the board, the president and Mr. Danley have demonstrated in me and my staff,” Pough said of the extension in a statement. “I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we have had the opportunity to play.”
SC State and the MEAC sat out the fall season due to the pandemic.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Pough,” Athletics Director Stacy Danley said in a statement. “I am happy wirh the direction the program is going and look forward to the team competing this spring and in the fall.”
Pough is the schools all-time winningest head coach having gone 133-74 in his 18 years leading the Bulldogs.
A former player and assistant coach at SC State, Pough has led the school to at least a share of 7 MEAC championships during his tenure and has been named conference coach of the year 3 times.
South Carolina State is scheduled to begin a reduced Spring schedule in February.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.