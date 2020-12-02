You Paid For It: Construction to start soon on new pedestrian bridge in McClellanville

“We’ve got it drawn and engineered and have put it out to bid three times,” Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Planning Director Kathryn Basha says. “The first time we put it out to bid was at the height of the market so the costs were prohibitive for us to actually build the project. The second time we put it out, just recently this year, the prices have gone down but we had some issues meeting all of the federal regulations on those bids. We just recently got into a new set of bids and it looks like we’re going to be able to get it constructed at the beginning of this coming year.”