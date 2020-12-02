CSU’s late surge falls short Tuesday in home opener against NC A&T

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern battled back from a 15-point second-half deficit Tuesday night but fell just shy in the final moments 70-63 to North Carolina A&T.
A future Big South matchup, the Aggies spoiled the CSU’s 2020-21 home opener escaping the Buccaneers’ furious second-half rally that saw a 15-point margin cut to three in a span of 6:30 before closing it with free throws.
Charleston Southern (0-3) saw the first career double-double from Ty Jones with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, but turnovers proved costly Tuesday night as North Carolina A&T (2-2) turned 22 CSU miscues into 40 points on the other end.
The Aggies were led offensively by do-it-all guard Kameron Langley who finished with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals. He was joined in double figures by Fred Cleveland (15 points), Tyler Maye (14 points) and Tyrone Lyons (12 points) as North Carolina A&T shot .404 from the field and only committed 11 turnovers.
CSU freshman guard Ja’Quavian Florence continued his torrid start to his collegiate career scoring a team-high 15 points in 34 minutes while Sean Price added another near double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds, Malik Battle finished with 11 points and Melvin Edwards Jr. got to double figures for the first time with 12 on the night.
How It Happened
- Both defenses dictated play to open with CSU holding a 12-8 lead 10 minutes into the contest
- Turnovers and fast breaks opened the scoring up on both sides as the Aggies turned 12 CSU first-half turnovers into 20 points
- Neither team could build a lead larger than nine in the opening 20 minutes before N.C. A&T would stretch it to 15 with 10:41 to play
- CSU would clamp down defensively and cut the margin to just three at 59-56 with 4:11 left thanks to strong second halves from Sean Price and Melvin Edwards Jr.
- Timely buckets and free throws down the stretch would ice it for the Aggies as Tyrone Lyons scored all 12 of his points in the final 20 minutes
News and Notes
- Ty Jones secured his first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds – a new career-high in boards
- Ja’Quavian Florence continued his strong CSU start scoring 15 points to lead all players Tuesday
- Melvin Edwards Jr. reached double figures for the first time as a Bucs with 12 points
- CSU has won the battle on the boards in all three contests finishing plus-12 Tuesday (40-29)
- Terence Porter Jr. added a career-best three rejections in 22 minutes of action
Up Next
CSU hosts St. Andrews to close out the quick homestand Thursday night. Tipoff from Buccaneer Field House is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ between the Knights and Bucs.