Dash cam video shows car chase through Charleston, Berkeley counties

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released dash cam videos of a chase involving a stolen vehicle which led deputies and police officers through Charleston and Berkeley counties.
The North Charleston Police Department charged 40-year-old Bryan Joseph Charlebois for the Tuesday afternoon chase which started when police officers located a reported stolen vehicle on I-26 and attempted to stop it.
However, police say the driver took off.
The newly released video shows the suspect take a turn onto Savannah Highway in West Ashley and nearly striking a truck.
Deputies are then visible in the video attempting to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle which proceeded towards Charleston and maneuvered past other motorists.
Near the start of the chase, the suspect’s vehicle is shown on the video traveling on I-26 from North Charleston to Jedburg where his vehicle is seen driving on the emergency lane and cutting back to traffic.
Authorities say Charlebois briefly got off the interstate onto Jedburg Road, then got back onto I-26 eastbound. A report states the suspect ultimately stopped in the area of Trucklands Road off River Road on Johns Island at which point the driver fled on foot and was apprehended by a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said they have charged Charlebois with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, and possession of heroin among other potential charges.
Additional charges in relation to the chase are pending from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
