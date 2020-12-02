Deputies seek public’s help finding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing from James Island.
Deputies say Cherrell Nelson has been reported missing since sometime after 7 p.m. Monday.
Cherrell is 5′3″, 125 lbs and deputies say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and red jacket.
Deputies say Cherrell has black hair and brown eyes, and foul play is not suspected at this time.
Anyone with information regarding Cherrell’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. If contact is made after work hours, CCSO says to contact consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.
