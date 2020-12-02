FIRST ALERT: Cold start, cool finish, warm-up ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We woke up to the coldest morning since February 23rd as temperatures started out in the 20s and low 30s early this morning. A slow warm-up is on the way over the next 24 to 48 hours. It’s all sunshine today and that will warm the temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon. Although we’ll be about 5-7 degrees warmer than yesterday, temps will still be about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. We have one last cold night tonight with lows expected to drop to near freezing inland with mid to upper 30s at the coastline. We’ll climb into the 60s on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees by Friday. The warm-up does come with our next rain chance. Clouds will increase with the chance of rain arriving Friday afternoon and evening. It looks like the rain should wrap up before sunrise on Saturday. Sunshine will return for the weekend but the temperatures will cool back down. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday.