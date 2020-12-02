Fresh food and produce distribution in North Charleston and downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both a Community Resource Center and church say they are hosting food distribution events for those struggling this holiday season.
The Community Resource Center North Charleston says they will be hosting a food distribution starting 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
Community Resource Director Louis L. Smith say they will be distributing fresh fruits and vegetables to members of the community that are in need.
Smith says they will be partnering with several churches and organizations throughout the week to expand their impact on the community.
Additionally, The Community Resource Center North Charleston says they will also have three more food distributions starting 2 p.m. Saturday.
Smith say the first location will be in partnership with Reverend Nathan Smalls at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church located at 95 Cooper Street in Charleston.
The second location will be in partnership with Danielle Richardson and the City of Charleston Sanitation Workers at Southside Impact Church located at 87 Beaufain Street in Charleston.
The third location will be the Accabee Community Center located at 3200 Appleton Avenue in North Charleston, Smith says.
For more information contact Smith at 843-530-6473.
Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church says they will be hosting a fresh produce and food distribution.
Mother Emanuel AME Church Senior Pastor Reverend Eric S. C. Manning says there are no income or zip code restrictions to receive free items.
Manning’s Office says the distribution will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 110 Calhoun Street in Charleston.
Mother Emanuel AME says this event is sponsored by The Curry Law Firm, National Action Network, Lowcountry Food Bank, and Mother Emanuel AME Church.
