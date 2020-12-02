Man accidentally shot himself in the leg on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting they were investigating Wednesday night was an accidental shooting.
Deputies reported that they determined a wounded man accidentally shot himself in the leg. The man is in stable condition at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The incident happened on Sea Island Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Authorities had earlier advised residents and motorists to expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours as deputies investigated the incident.
