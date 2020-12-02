More parking to come to Memorial Waterfront Park, Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant officials say some changes could be coming to Memorial Waterfront Park, now that the town has approved another phase of funding.
Mount Pleasant town records show that the town has approved funding for phase three of its master plan.
Town plans show phase three of Memorial Waterfront Park will include a first responders memorial, an enclosed dog park, concrete multi-use sports courts for basketball or pickle ball, and a splash pad water area for children to play.
Mount Pleasant Recreation Director Steve Gergick says the top priority with the funding is for more parking spaces, but the town hopes to get all of the amenities in the master plan built under the allocated $5.4 million.
Gergick says the additional parking would come to the grassy area behind the existing parking lot and on the right when getting onto the Ravenel Bridge leaving Mount Pleasant.
This would include some additional paved parking, but Gergick says a majority of it would remain unpaved. This is so it could be used for recreation space, but landscaped for overflow parking. Plans include adding a walking path around this area.
Earlier this week the Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee says they discussed the possibility of adding paid parking through mobile apps at memorial waterfront park, as well.
The town says thats something that council referred for further discussion at the January council meeting.
Gergick says the recreation department is still looking to bid out construction for all new additions in the master plan.
